Coal train derailment blocks line for rest of week

A COAL train has derailed west of Toowoomba which has blocked the rail line. (Pic Seven News)

MONDAY 4.15PM: Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators are yet to rule on the cause of a coal train derailment west of Toowoomba on Friday.

The rail line 9km west of Oakey towards Jondaryan remains closed as a recovery plan is developed to clear the wagons which derailed about 4pm.

A spokesman from the ATSB told The Chronicle the matter remained under investigation but confirmed the incident at an "occupational level crossing about 38 track kilometres north-west of Toowoomba" had caused extensive damage to the line.

"Both leading locomotives and 21 of 41 wagons derailed, resulting in significant track damage," the spokesman said.

"No injuries were reported to the ATSB."

Three investigators were on site at the weekend and used a drone to survey the site.

Investigators are yet to rule on the cause of the incident.

Queensland Rail CEO Nick Easy said the rail line was expected to remain closed until later this week while the wagons were recovered.



