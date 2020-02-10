Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
News

BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on Pacific Motorway

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Feb 2020 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed in an accident involving a semi-trailer in the Tweed.

Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the crash involving the pedestrian and truck on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera Creek happened about 7.10am.

The accident was about 1km north of Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police at the scene of the Tweed crash.
Police at the scene of the Tweed crash.

Paramedics initially attended the scene as well as the SES, but police said nothing could be done to save the man.

The north-bound lane on the M1 is currently closed and NSW's Transport Management Centre are helping to direct traffic off at Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

More to come.

fatal crash twdbreaking twdemergency twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hit Netflix show filmed in Toowoomba and Ipswich emu farm

        premium_icon Hit Netflix show filmed in Toowoomba and Ipswich emu farm

        News A HIT Netflix show has filmed scenes for its next season in Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley, the show’s creator has confirmed.

        Plans to expand aged care community scrapped

        premium_icon Plans to expand aged care community scrapped

        Council News The development planned to add more than 70 new residential suites.

        Springfield Rise grants program now open

        premium_icon Springfield Rise grants program now open

        News Do you have a not-for-profit organisation or project you would like funded?

        • 10th Feb 2020 9:55 AM
        The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        premium_icon The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        Health "It's just crazy - it shouldn't take this long for an operation."