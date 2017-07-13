One hurt as car hits parked vehicle outside school

UPDATE: A woman is in hospital after a single vehicle crash into a parked car at Brassall this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the collision occurred on Hunter St at 9:29am.

One patient was assessed on site for a chest and wrist injury before transport to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Traffic is at a near standstill on a busy Ipswich road after a traffic crash in a school zone.

Paramedics are on the scene at Brassall along Hunter St where a woman is being assessed.

She is believed to be suffering from shock and a hand injury.

Police received a call regarding the incident at 9.30am.

Early reports are unclear on how the incident unfolded or how many cars are involved.

Meanwhile, drivers can expect to wait with a long column of traffic backed up behind the incident.

The QT understands a tow truck is on the scene.