TRAFFIC CRASH: QFES, QPS and QAS attended a three vehicle crash in South Rockhampton this afternoon. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Three vehicle crash blocks lane of Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
A NOSE-to-tail crash involving three vehicles has blocked a lane of the Bruce Highway in South Rockhampton.

The crash on Lower Dawson Rd was reported to authorities at 1.15pm.

Queensland Police said was one lane blocked but was unable to confirm the exact location of the crash or whether it was the north or southbound lanes which were impacted.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed there were no entrapments and the motorists involved were understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Some of the impacted vehicles have been removed by tow trucks and the closed lane would open shortly.

More to follow.

