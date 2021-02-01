Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of a crash at Ipswich Central. Pic: file photo
Five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of a crash at Ipswich Central. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Three injured in multi-vehicle CBD crash

kaitlyn smith
1st Feb 2021 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich Central on Monday morning.

The vehicles collided at the corner of Gordon St and South St just before 11am.

It is understood one of the vehicles reportedly also struck a pole as result.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene.

It is understood that three injured patients each complained of neck pain.

They have since been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.

ipswich cbd ipswich crashes ipswich hospital south st two-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for man over alleged assault on fast food worker

        Premium Content Police hunt for man over alleged assault on fast food worker

        Crime Police are attempting to locate a man alleged to have attacked a young fast food worker

        Woman punished again for assaulting police

        Premium Content Woman punished again for assaulting police

        Crime Convicted of assaulting three police officers two years ago, the offender was made...

        ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Premium Content ‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Deputy Premier on youth crime

        Politics Deputy Premier admits ‘failings’ in approach to youth crime

        IN COURT: Full names of 95 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 95 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day