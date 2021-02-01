BREAKING: Three injured in multi-vehicle CBD crash

Five people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of a crash at Ipswich Central. Pic: file photo

THREE people have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich Central on Monday morning.

The vehicles collided at the corner of Gordon St and South St just before 11am.

It is understood one of the vehicles reportedly also struck a pole as result.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene.

It is understood that three injured patients each complained of neck pain.

They have since been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.