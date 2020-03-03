Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash.
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash. Rob Wright
News

BREAKING: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Mar 2020 11:34 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash where a trail bike and white Holden utility had collided on Warrambool Rd in Ocean Shores about 4.15pm on October 9, 2019.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended and began investigations.

Police were told the unregistered trail bike was being ridden east along Coomburra Crescent when the bike and a Holden utility, travelling south along Warrambool Rd, collided.

The trail bike rider, then aged 16, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were advised yesterday, the boy died on Monday, February 24.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
twdbreaking twdcrash twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

        premium_icon Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

        News A road is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 12:18 PM
        Paul Tully to contest election as part of team

        premium_icon Paul Tully to contest election as part of team

        Council News The former deputy mayor was sacked after 39 years in 2018.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 11:51 AM
        Contraband stash hidden in esky at jail

        premium_icon Contraband stash hidden in esky at jail

        Crime A huge stash of drugs, phones and cigarettes has been unearthed

        Dog trainer told man trap case must go on

        premium_icon Dog trainer told man trap case must go on

        News Man accused of setting man traps given chance to seek legal advice