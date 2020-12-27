Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
Crime

BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

Aden Stokes
by and aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man was seriously injured after a white ute travelling along Yaamba Rd, at the Moores Creek Rd intersection, allegedly failed to stop and hit the man who was walking near the road about 1am on December 24.

Witnesses rendered first aid to the man prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He was transported in a critical condition to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remains.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and leaving scene of incident without obtaining help.

He will appear before the Mackay Children's Court later today.

editors picks hit and run tmbcrime yaamba rd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of everyone due to appear today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of everyone due to appear today

        News The QT publishes a full list of those due to appear in the Ipswich courts

        Patient trapped in horror workplace accident

        Premium Content Patient trapped in horror workplace accident

        Breaking Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene

        Nominations roll in as Australia Day Awards near

        Premium Content Nominations roll in as Australia Day Awards near

        Council News About fifty nominations have been received in the lead up to next month’s...

        Poppy heading to national camp after amazing 11 medal haul

        Premium Content Poppy heading to national camp after amazing 11 medal haul

        Swimming Woogaroo club swimmer pursuing international goals following incredible success at...