Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been injured after he was trampled by a horse in Yaamba this evening.
A boy has been injured after he was trampled by a horse in Yaamba this evening.
Breaking

UPDATE: Teenager in hospital after being trampled by horse

kaitlyn smith
Aden Stokes
1st Jul 2020 6:11 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.15AM: The boy, in his early teens, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries and spinal precautions.

INITIAL: Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a teenage boy who has been injured in an accident involving a horse.

It is understood the animal trampled the 14-year-old's leg around 5.30pm at a private residence in Yaamba, roughly 36km north of Rockhampton. 

He is believed to be complaining of loss of feeling to his leg.

QAS are en route to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

More to come.

horse riding accident qas. ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        premium_icon ED bed reduction triggers ramping fears for hospital

        News A nurse has raised concerns about the impact removing hospital beds will have on local health services.

        IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Access denied: Police will ‘never know’ contents of phones

        premium_icon Access denied: Police will ‘never know’ contents of phones

        News A magistrate has given a man a suspended jail term after he refused to give police...

        Top 55 officials: City’s leading achievers stand tall

        premium_icon Top 55 officials: City’s leading achievers stand tall

        Sport The Ipswich region is fortunate to have so many high quality officials. Share their...