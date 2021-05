A BOY has been hurt following a collision between a pedestrian and a motorbike on Tuesday afternoon.

The male teenager is believed to have been walking when he was struck by a motorbike at the Roderick St, Nicholas St intersection in Ipswich, at 3.02pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teen suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

