A teenage boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital after falling down a cliff.
BREAKING: Teen hurt after falling meters down cliff

Kaitlyn.smith@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 2:15 PM
A TEEN has been hospitalised after falling up to six meters down a cliff at Brassall.

The boy was visiting Haigh St Quarry Bush Reserve when the incident occurred just before 1pm.

He reportedly sustained bruising and abrasions to the hip and leg.

Spinal precautions were also undertaken.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it appeared the teen lost his footing while attempting to climb a hill.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

