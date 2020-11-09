Menu
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
BREAKING: Teen attacked with hammer in North Rocky

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 4:27 PM
POLICE are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer at a North Rockhampton property.

Early reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 40s, allegedly attacked a male youth at the Berserker residence around 2.40pm.

Neighbours reportedly witnessed the incident unfold, calling for assistance a short time later.

It is unclear whether the 14-year-old has sustained any serious injuries.

It is also unknown whether the parties are known to each other.

More to come.

