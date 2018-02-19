Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Students, teachers held in school lockdown

Jenna Thompson
by

UPDATE: 

THE lockdown at Grafton High School has now been resolved with students resuming normal school activities.

Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the situation had been resolved and those involved removed from school grounds.

"This appears to have been a domestic dispute involving a student and a sibling," Insp Reid said.

"At this stage, no charges have been laid."

FULL STORY: School in lockdown after student choked, thrown to ground
 

EARLIER:

POLICE have confirmed Grafton High School is in lockdown.

Grafton Police received an emergency call to attend the school mat 1.25pm and arrived at the scene at 1.29pm.

It is believed an altercation has taken place on the school premises.

More information to come.

Topics:  editors picks grafton high school

Grafton Daily Examiner
'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

'SUPER DUMP': Waste giant pitches new Ipswich project

A NEW 'super dump' is being planned for Ipswich.

Snake catcher's close call with Charlie Brown

CLOSE CALL: Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson with Charlie Brown.

'Death was a possibility' with Eastern Brown snake bite

‘Live maggots’ found in ALDI food

The woman from NSW posted a video on Facebook, showing the product's packaging and the maggots that she allegedly found wriggling on the top of the dessert. Picture: Facebook

Woman claims she found maggots crawling on her ALDI chocolate pudding

A helping hand for sick kids

FA NTASTIC EFFORT: Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has helped to raise an incredible amount for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nearly $20,000 raised by our community

Local Partners