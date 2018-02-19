UPDATE: Students, teachers held in school lockdown

UPDATE:

THE lockdown at Grafton High School has now been resolved with students resuming normal school activities.

Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the situation had been resolved and those involved removed from school grounds.

"This appears to have been a domestic dispute involving a student and a sibling," Insp Reid said.

"At this stage, no charges have been laid."

EARLIER:

POLICE have confirmed Grafton High School is in lockdown.

Grafton Police received an emergency call to attend the school mat 1.25pm and arrived at the scene at 1.29pm.

It is believed an altercation has taken place on the school premises.

More information to come.