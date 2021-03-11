Menu
A police operation is underway at a Redbank Plains home.
BREAKING: Street closed as police swarm on property

kaitlyn smith
11th Mar 2021 3:44 PM
MULTIPLE police units have this afternoon swarmed a Redbank Plains property to execute a search warrant.

It is understood officers arrived at the Martin Place address about 1.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the warrant had been executed in relation to an ongoing investigation.

She was unable to confirm the nature of the investigation.

A witness to the scene said the street was closed to traffic, with about 20 police officers combing the property for evidence.

The spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody.

More to come.

