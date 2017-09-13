Corruption watchdog confirms charge against council COO

UPDATE:

THE senior council staffer charged yesterday by the CCC is the Chief Operating Officer for Works, Parks and Recreation.

Craig Maudsley, 54, has worked at Ipswich City Council since 1998, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has been in his current role for more than six years.

Mr Maudsley is listed on the Board of Directors as Company Secretary for the council-owned company Ipswich Motorsport Park.

The CCC has this morning confirmed it charged a 54-year-old Yamanto man yesterday, with one charge of misconduct in public office.

The corruption watchdog said it had advised Ipswich City Council.

Mr Maudsley has been suspended from work duties immediately, but with full pay.

"CCC investigators served the Notice on the Ipswich City Council employee yesterday," the statement reads.

"He will face one charge of Misconduct in Public Office contrary to section 92A(1) of the Queensland Criminal Code...

"As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further."

Mr Maudsley is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 27.

Works, Parks and Recreation Chief Operating Officer Craig Maudsley has been charged and given notice to appear by officers of the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission on a matter of alleged official misconduct. Ipswich Commercial

INITIAL:

A SENIOR council staffer has been charged by the CCC.

The Ipswich City Council Chief Operating Officer, who has worked at the council for almost two decades, was charged yesterday in relation to alleged misconduct.

He was suspended from work duties immediately, but with full pay.

Newly appointed Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said he would not make any specific comments in relation to the incident, however, assured ratepayers illegal activity would not be tolerated under his leadership.

He said the legal process should be allowed to take its course.

"I want people to understand this is a new era of council which will be run on the principles of transparency and the highest standards of integrity," Cr Antoniolli said.

The new mayor, who defeated key rival Cr Paul Tully at August 19 election, said his office would provide the CCC with any assistance required.

The CCC has been contacted for comment.