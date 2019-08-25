Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Zizi Averill
Breaking

Search for truck driver involved in alleged hit and run

Melanie Whiting
by
25th Aug 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have ramped up their search for the driver of a truck involved in an alleged hit and run crash on the Bruce Highway north of Kuttabul on Friday.

Calen police are appealing for witnesses after a B-Double truck collided with a white Kia Sportage station wagon travelling south.

Police said at about 6.10pm, the Sportage attempted to overtake the truck in the overtaking lanes.

At this time, the truck has merged into the overtaking lane, colliding with the Sportage.

The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck
The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck Supplied

The station wagon spun out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes before it was run off the road and came to rest in a grass area beside the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon, a 70-year-old Karumba man, was not injured.

The driver of the B-Double truck allegedly failed to stop and continued south on the highway heading towards Mackay.

The B-Double is described as having a large white tanker on the rear trailer.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant dash cam vision to contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

breaking bruce highway car crash police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    premium_icon No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    Crime A woman found guilty of running a prostition ring, and who was caught up in the investigation into former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, has a new legal dillema.

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth

    REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    premium_icon REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    Rugby League Catch up on all the action of the AIC matches