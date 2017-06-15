VIDEO: Truck driver rushed to hospital after rollover

UPDATE: THE driver of a rubbish truck which rolled at Dinmore pulled himself from the vehicle after the crash.

Paramedics assessed the driver at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson said the driver was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Paramedics are still assessing the driver's injuries.

Ipswich: Security cameras have captured the moment a truck rolled over. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/woDNCHpbV0 — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) June 15, 2017

INITIAL: A RUBBISH truck has rolled near the entrance to the Ipswich Motorway at Dinmore leaving debris across the road.

The truck rolled on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Aberdare St at 9.42am.

Paramedics are assessing the driver now.

Police are also on scene and are controlling traffic.

Fire fighters are on the way to deal with a potential fuel spillage.

More to come.