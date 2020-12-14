Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.

 

 

The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

More Stories

accident cavill avenue glass gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bat infected with disease deadly to humans found in park

        Premium Content Bat infected with disease deadly to humans found in park

        Health A flying fox which tested positive for a disease which can be fatal to humans was found in an Ipswich park before it died

        Ice bust a wake up call for young dad

        Premium Content Ice bust a wake up call for young dad

        News A magistrate has told a man caught with ice that it is a ‘disgusting drug’

        IN COURT: Full names of 96 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 96 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Premium Content Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Crime Police were called to an alleged break and enter