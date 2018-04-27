BREAKING: Road closed after serious crash in Ipswich

Road closed at scene of serious crash

DOZENS of emergency services personnel are on the scene of a serious crash in Ipswich.

Lobb St is closed outside the Sandy Gallop Golf Club while emergency services work on an occupant of a car.

Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of a serious single vehicle crash into a pole on Lobb Street #Churchill from 10.45am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 27, 2018

A neighbour reported hearing police, fire and ambulance sirens outside her window as they rushed to the scene.

Police have closed the road in both directions.