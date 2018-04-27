Menu
Road closed at scene of serious crash
News

BREAKING: Road closed after serious crash in Ipswich

27th Apr 2018 11:35 AM

DOZENS of emergency services personnel are on the scene of a serious crash in Ipswich.

Lobb St is closed outside the Sandy Gallop Golf Club while emergency services work on an occupant of a car.

A neighbour reported hearing police, fire and ambulance sirens outside her window as they rushed to the scene.

Police have closed the road in both directions.

Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Lobb St on Friday morning.
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle accident at Lobb St on Friday morning. Rob Williams
Ipswich Queensland Times

