BREAKING: Road closed after serious crash in Ipswich
DOZENS of emergency services personnel are on the scene of a serious crash in Ipswich.
Lobb St is closed outside the Sandy Gallop Golf Club while emergency services work on an occupant of a car.
Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of a serious single vehicle crash into a pole on Lobb Street #Churchill from 10.45am.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 27, 2018
A neighbour reported hearing police, fire and ambulance sirens outside her window as they rushed to the scene.
Police have closed the road in both directions.