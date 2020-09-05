BREAKING: Rescue helicopter tasked to critical Gatton scene
A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.
Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.
A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.
The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.
Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital.
Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.