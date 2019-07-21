One airlifted to Toowoomba after south-west rollover

UPDATE: One person was airlifted and a second taken to hospital by ambulance after a car and caravan rollover yesterday.

Two people had to be cut from the vehicle which rolled off the Carnarvon Highway 30km from Surat about 2.55pm Saturday.

The rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and airlifted one of the two people - the only people in the car - to Toowoomba Hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the person suffered neck injuries, and was flown in a stable condition.

The second person was taken to Surat Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed one lane of the highway.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

