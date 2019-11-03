Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.
Crime

Reports of attempted abduction in Mackay

Melanie Plane
3rd Nov 2019 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.20PM: POLICE have escorted a young girl back to her home after an alleged incident near the BP on Oak St at Andergrove. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman could not confirm any further information in relation to the incident. 

BREAKING 2.25PM: POLICE are responding to an Andergrove business following reports of an attempted abduction.

Initial reports suggest a young girl, 12, has entered the BP on Oak St seeking help and claiming someone tried to abduct her.

Reports indicate the girl claims someone tried to drag her into a vehicle nearby, however police are yet to verify the claims.

More Stories

abduction attempted abduction editors picks qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two arrested over alleged armed attack

        premium_icon Two arrested over alleged armed attack

        News A stolen car was driven through a locked roller door and then into the front window of the shop

        Pedophile magician who escaped from inlet

        premium_icon Pedophile magician who escaped from inlet

        Crime 'Maybe they thought I might disappear in front of them'

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here

        How you can get your hands on $5 burgers this weekend

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on $5 burgers this weekend

        News Popular restaurant lowers their price for its birthday celebrations