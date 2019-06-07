Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are responding.
Police are responding. Janessa Ekert
Breaking

BREAKING: Reports man armed with gun at Mackay unit block

Melanie Plane
by
7th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.20PM: A MALE and a female have both been detailed by police at the scene of an alleged armed persons incident in Juliet Street. 

Police are searching a unit block at the incident location and reports suggest they have recovered a firearm. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 4.10PM: POLICE are preparing to block access to Juliet Street and a unit block where a man is reportedly armed with a shotgun. 

Multiple police crews have put on bullet proof vests and have positioned themselves on all sides of the units, which is a Department of Housing property.

Detectives from the Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch have been called to the scene. 

Residents and staff members at neighbouring properties have locked themselves inside. 

Residents are urged to avoid the area. 

BREAKING: POLICE are responding to unconfirmed reports of a man armed with a gun in Juliet Street.

Initial reports suggest the man was seen getting out of a vehicle at a set on units on Juliet Street, before putting a motorbike helmet on and taking a shotgun out of the boot of the car.

He has since made his way into the set of units.

Multiple police crews have arrived on scene and are wearing bullet-proof vests.

armed person editors picks juliet street mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    premium_icon 10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city.

    • 7th Jun 2019 3:57 PM
    Farewell to Ipswch's movie icons

    premium_icon Farewell to Ipswch's movie icons

    News They've been a hot topic of conversation for most of this century

    • 7th Jun 2019 4:47 PM
    City's outlook is cold and wet

    premium_icon City's outlook is cold and wet

    Weather But the real weather this weekend is in Western Australia

    • 7th Jun 2019 4:37 PM
    REVEALED: Latest look at CBD redevelopment

    premium_icon REVEALED: Latest look at CBD redevelopment

    Council News New drawings have been released

    • 7th Jun 2019 4:31 PM