Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Environment

Girl bitten by shark in Central Queensland

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
8th Jan 2020 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the primary school-aged girl sustained a leg laceration from the potential minor shark bite while swimming in the Coral Sea off Yeppoon around 5.30pm.

A rescue helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue are assisting.

It is the second time a rescue helicopter has been called to the island in just over a week, after a man had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed ray.

On December 30 the man in his mid-30s was flown from the island to Gladstone Hospital after he received minor injuries to his hands and knee.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks north west island queensland ambulance service shark bite
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        premium_icon Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        News International frontman Rhydian Lewis brings the Canadian star’s biggest hits to Ipswich in special tribute show

        Former hardware, now high-tech aersopace hub on schedule

        premium_icon Former hardware, now high-tech aersopace hub on schedule

        Business Drive past the new $66 million TAE Aerospace facility at Bundamba, and you could be...

        Failing to update address worsens debt for fruit picker

        premium_icon Failing to update address worsens debt for fruit picker

        News One man was served a steep fine after he was caught driving while his licence was...

        Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        premium_icon Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        News Karalee barbers to do their bit to help those affected by the devastating bushfires...