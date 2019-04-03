'Body in freezer': Police confirm identity of human remains

David Thornton's property in Goodna searched by police and SES following the discovery of his body burried in a freezer in the back yard. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LATEST:

DETECTIVES have confirmed human remains discovered at a Goodna property this week belong to missing 58-year-old man David Thornton.

Results of forensic examinations and investigations by Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Unit have led detectives to this conclusion.

A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today after extradition was granted in NSW this morning.

Police divers attended the property this morning where they searched a creek as part of ongoing investigations.

A freezer from the backyard was located during excavations on the weekend which contained human remains.

Mr Thornton was last seen in February.

EARLIER:

NEIGHBOURS of murdered man David Thornton said they told police to return and continue digging - that they had only unearthed a 'decoy' freezer.

The decoy freezer was placed on top of one, with rotting meat in it, according to sources, with the other freezer buried far deeper underground.

Remains were found in Mr Thornton's backyard in Goodna yesterday after a second dig, which police state are human, and they expect to be Mr Thornton's - however they have not been formally identified.

Neighbours said they believe 58-year-old Mr Thornton, a former Bremer State High School teacher and grandfather, may have been murdered for a large sum of money.

Mr Thornton, who has been missing for up to three months, had recently sold several big ticket items, including a Ford Falcon XR8, a Toyota Landcruiser and a Harley Davidson.

They say he had more than $40,000 in cash stored in the house from the sales.

They also recall the man who has been charged with murder, 24-year-old Peak Crossing man Bobby Andrew Weaver saying that he "wanted to get off-grid".

Mr Weaver's parents and brother live in the neighbouring properties to Mr Thornton's.

Mr Weaver is pictured on his Facebook riding a Harley Davidson after updating his profile picture on March 24.

"Body in freezer" murderer Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, from Peak Crossing, will be in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 3, 2019. Facebook

Detective Inspector David Briese said police do not expect to make any further arrests.

"At this point, the motive, we don't really know, that will be part of what we talk to (Mr Weaver) about," he said.

"What we talk to him about today and the coming weeks and just piecing together what exactly the relationship was and what occurred leading up to why we're here."

The murder may have happened only a few weeks ago all the way up to three months ago.

Mr Weaver had been interviewed prior to the excavation of Mr Thornton's house.

"He was treated as pretty much everyone else that was assisting us," Insp Briese said.

"As the investigation grew and we were able to piece more and more things together, he then became a more significant person of interest."

Weaver's family live in the two properties neighbouring Mr Thornton's.

Mr Weaver was found at a Byron Bay café yesterday where he was arrested by New South Wales police. He is currently being extradited to Queensland.

This morning he faced an extradition hearing in Tweed Heads.

Bearded and wearing a blue flannel shirt, Weaver sat with his hands clasped, showing no emotion.

Weaver's lawyer did not oppose the extradition application and he was remanded into the custody of Queensland detectives.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court later today.

Police also raided a home at Peak Crossing late yesterday afternoon, where it is understood Bob Weaver lived.

When the residents were approached for comment they declined to say anything other than "he stayed there sometimes".