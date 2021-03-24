Menu
Water damage to Old Laidley Forest Hill Road after water subsided on Wednesday morning. Photo: Laidley Police.
News

Flood Damage: Road closed after rain wreaks havoc

Hugh Suffell
24th Mar 2021 11:55 AM
A Lockyer Valley road has been severely damaged after flood waters subsided on Wednesday morning.

Old Laidley Forest Hill Road has been closed to traffic while council assesses the situation.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said council had been advised of the damage that had occurred at the northern end of the road.

A spokeswoman from Lockyer Valley Regional Council told the Gatton Star all council crews were "mobile across the region" as they assess local roads.

"Once the water recedes we make assessments to make sure there is no underlying damage," the spokeswoman said.

She said council would provide an update on the situation at Old Laidley Forest Hill Road once officers had inspected the site.

