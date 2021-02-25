BREAKING: Rear-end collision causes vehicle rollover
A man has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision at Purga.
The incident occurred on Ipswich-Boonah Rd about 1.45pm on Thursday afternoon.
It is understood a vehicle rear-ended another, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.
Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
The male driver was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
It is understood he did not suffer serious injury.
The other driver reportedly escaped unharmed.
Police and firefighters were also in attendance.