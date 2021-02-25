BREAKING: Rear-end collision causes vehicle rollover

A man has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision at Purga.

The incident occurred on Ipswich-Boonah Rd about 1.45pm on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood a vehicle rear-ended another, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.

The male driver was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood he did not suffer serious injury.

The other driver reportedly escaped unharmed.

Police and firefighters were also in attendance.