BREAKING: Rally to call for Ipswich council to be sacked

Pisasale: CCC needs extra eight weeks to build case

A RALLY calling for Ipswich City Council to disbanded will be held next month.

Advocacy group Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association is behind the public event to be held on Friday, August 4.

It will foreshadow the upcoming mayoral by-election to be held on August 19.

Details of the rally are yet to be confirmed, including guest speakers, place and time, but the Association has said it will call for an ICAC investigation specifically into Ipswich City Council.

Among the demands will be for the entire council to be disbanded pending the organisation of new council elections, to give people the opportunity to vote for a new councillor in each division.

The rally follows charges, including extortion, laid against former mayor Paul Pisasale as well as an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

During the CCC public hearings in April, Mr Pisasale gave evidence along with Acting mayor Paul Tully, councillor Kerry Silver and councillor Kylie Stoneman.

Federal Labor MP Shayne Neumann also appeared at the hearing as did Ipswich businessman Robert Sharpless, a 25% owner in Springfield Land Corporation.

There is no suggestion those who appeared have committed wrong doing.

The CCC investigation continues.

The QT will update readers when more details on the rally are confirmed.

The QT has contacted Ipswich City Council for comment.