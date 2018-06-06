Escaped prisoners steal more fuel, spotted in Bowen

Two prisoners have been identified.

WHAT WE KNOW

MONDAY 1PM: Prisoners Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown escaped custody in Rockhampton

Kepa and Brown have since made their way to Mackay

TUESDAY 9.50AM: At least one prisoner spotted at a Broomdykes Drive, Beaconsfield address. Police notified and all officers alerted to be on the lookout for a grey Subaru

TUESDAY 2.10PM: Kepa and Brown fuel up grey Subaru at Puma Coningsby and leave without paying. They are last seen heading north on the Bruce Highway

WEDNESDAY 7AM: Police confirm prison escapees still on the run.

WEDNESDAY 2.30PM: Police reveal escaped prisoners stole fuel at Balberra overnight and were potentially seen in Bowen this afternoon.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 2.30PM: THE PRISON escapees are believed to be in the Mackay Police District, Detective Inspector Brendan Smith has confirmed.

Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown have now been missing for more than two days after absconding from the Rockhampton Showgrounds will undertaking community service on Monday.

Their last alleged crime was a fuel drive off at Macs Truck Stop in Balberra.

Det Insp Smith said there was a reported sighting in Bowen this afternoon but that has not been confirmed.

Police do not know where they are at this stage.

The hunt continues.



UPDATE WEDNESDAY 7AM: TWO prisoners who escaped Capricornia Correctional Centre custody remain on the run this morning.

Nelson Jack Kepa and Levi James Brown, who both lived in the Mackay region before they were jailed, have been on the run since Monday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the pair, who were last seen yesterday afternoon at a Farleigh service station, were not captured over night and are still outstanding.

UPDATE 2.10PM: POLICE are reportedly heading to Farleigh following another sighting of the two escaped prisoners.

Reports indicate Kepa and Brown fueled up a vehicle at Puma Coningsby and drove off without paying.

They are reportedly heading north on the Bruce Highway.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith has confirmed the sighting of one prisoner at a Beaconsfield address earlier today.

More to come.

BREAKING 11.20AM: TWO prisoners who escaped custody in Rockhampton yesterday have reportedly been spotted in the Mackay region.

The escapees, Nelson Jack Kepa, 21, and Levi James Brown, 25 were reportedly spotted in a stolen grey 2012 Subaru sedan at a Beaconsfield address this morning.

Police are on the hunt for the vehicle, which was reportedly seen in Broomdykes Drive with the pair on board, just before 10am.

Queensland Police Media could not provide any further details.

The pair, who are prisoners at the Capricornia Correctional Centre, were undertaking a community work order at the Rockhampton Showgrounds when Corrective Services officers reported them missing about 1pm.

Brown is serving seven years for aggravated unarmed robbery and Kepa is serving 3 years, 4 months, 21 days for Unlawful Entry with Intent/Burglary Break and Enter. Both are understood to be from the Mackay region.

More to come.