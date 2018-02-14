Menu
BREAKING: Tonight's Pride game postponed

Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend.
Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend. Carl Groenewald
David Lems
by

TONIGHT'S scheduled Women's NPL match between Western Pride and Brisbane Roar's youth team has been postponed.

The football match was to be played at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

However, officials decided to reschedule the game after the field received damage from this week's storm.

The new game time was to be confirmed.

The Western Pride women were on a high after winning both their opening two matches of the new season, including an 11-0 win over Mudgeeraba last Saturday.

The Pride players were eagerly awaiting a showdown with the talented Roar combination. However, they will have to wait at least until the weekend if the match goes ahead then.

Topics: ipswich football western pride women's npl

Ipswich Queensland Times
