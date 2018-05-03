Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Antoniolli leaves court
News

'It's in the best interest of city': Antoniolli stands down

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd May 2018 9:16 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

ANDREW Antoniolli has stood down from his duties as mayor as he fights seven charges of fraud. 

In a statement issued by the Ipswich City Council, Cr Antoniolli said it was "in the best interest of the city and his family".

"Following statements from Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and LGAQ president Greg Hallam late yesterday afternoon, Andrew Antoniolli has decided to stand down from his duties as Mayor of Ipswich until such time as court matters are resolved," the statement said.

"Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt will assume the duties of Mayor during this time."

Cr Antoniolli faced internal pressure from councillors this morning to stand down.

Mr Hinchliffe will make a statement this morning, which could include dissolving the council. 

Related Items

Show More
andrew antoniolli ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    premium_icon Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    Council News Paul Tully said the council should “use every legal avenue to fight this”.

    EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    Council News Councillors will be asked to show why they should not be sacked

    Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    premium_icon Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    Breaking Calls for an apology to people of Ipswich

    • 3rd May 2018 10:50 AM
    Where to get fuel under 145.0 in Ipswich today

    Where to get fuel under 145.0 in Ipswich today

    News Some reprieve at bowser for Ipswich drivers – if only a few cents

    • 3rd May 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners