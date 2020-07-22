Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.

The incident occurred around 5.11pm on Pilbeam Dr near Mt Archer, leaving one lane blocked.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle before freeing themselves and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are now underway.

Traffic is reportedly suffering some impacts.

More Stories

police investigation regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        premium_icon A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        News Ipswich City Council will campaign for a 25km public transport corridor connecting two of the region’s major centres.

        How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        premium_icon How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        News A trio of armed teens was forced to ditch the loot and run when tenacious shopping...

        ‘That’s enormous’: Judge’s final warning for home pot grower

        premium_icon ‘That’s enormous’: Judge’s final warning for home pot grower

        News A man grew marijuana in a ‘sophisticated set up’ to bypass dealers

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you