A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
News

BREAKING: Police confirm man’s death at shopping centre

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died at the Gatton Square plaza this afternoon.

A police officer said police performed CPR on the man but were not successful.

They believe the man was "drug affected"

EARLIER 2.12PM: Gatton police are on scene at the Gatton Square shopping plaza where a body has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.37pm today.

The spokesperson said a body had been located but it did not appear to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said the cause of death was unknown, and that police had called for an undertaker to take the body away.

More info to come …

Gatton Star

