BREAKING: Police call for witnesses after Ipswich crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to speak with police following a crash between a car and motorbike on Saturday.

Crash investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a crash in which a 40-year-old woman was seriously injured.

The woman, who is believed to be from Tivoli, was riding a grey Honda motorcycle when it collided with a car.

She sustained serious leg injuries.

A 31-year-old Redbank Plains woman was behind the wheel of a grey Toyota RAV and was not physically injured.

The incident took place just after 11am and is reported to have happened on the corner of Grey St and Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police currently lacked “independent witnesses”.

“Their witnesses so far are people who were involved in the crash itself,” the spokesman said.

“They’re looking for people (who may have been) walking their dog or in the car waiting at the opposite lights, for instance.”



Police urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

