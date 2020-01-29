Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crash survivors swim to shore

Jessica Cook
by
29th Jan 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM

TWO people have swum to shore after a plane has crashed offshore at Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands they were the only two people on the plane. 

CASA has been notified of the incident. 

Police remain at the scene where salvage discussions are underway.  

EARLIER 1.30PM

A PLANE has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands the plane went into the water near Happy Valley at about 1.20pm.

The plane is currently more than 100m out to sea and at least two people have been reported swimming near the plane. 

Water Police and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene. 

MORE TO COME 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
casa editors picks fraser island happy valley plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        premium_icon Move it or lose it? Exercise could help keep dementia at bay

        Health USQ researcher Edward Bliss is hoping to find the answer to dementia prevention through exercise.

        A long journey to parenthood

        premium_icon A long journey to parenthood

        News Springfield Lakes mum Vanessa Puerta’s journey with IVF.

        Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        premium_icon Millions flow from council coffers to ‘out of towners’

        News Why Ipswich council awards contracts outside of our region.

        TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        premium_icon TARGETED TWICE: Phones, other electronics stolen from shop

        News Airpods, phones, tablets stolen from Gatton shop.