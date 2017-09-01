25°
Paul Pisasale's close friend charged by corruption watchdog

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale
by Charlie Peel

BRISBANE Barrister Sam Di Carlo has been hit with four charges by the Queensland corruption watchdog.

The colourful barrister is a close friend of Paul Pisasale and has previously given evidence about the $50,000 confiscated from the former Ipswich mayor at Melbourne Airport.

Mr Di Carlo, 60, was last night charged with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Barrister Sam Di Carlo
In a statement this morning, the Crime and Corruption Commission said it had laid charges on a 60-year-old man.

"A 60-year-old Eight Mile Plains man was last night charged with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation," the CCC statement said.

"The CCC will allege the two counts of perjury were committed at an investigative hearing conducted as part of a CCC investigation.

"Yesterday the CCC executed a search warrant at an Eight Miles Plains address. It will be alleged the CCC found ammunition and a restricted drug."

It is understood the investigative hearing related to an inquiry into Pisasale being found with the $50,000.

Mr Di Carlo is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 14.

Mr Di Carlo has been contacted for comment.

Topics:  crime and corruption commission paul pisasale sam di carlo

