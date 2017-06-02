23°
Student threatens harm at Ipswich school

Helen Spelitis
| 2nd Jun 2017 1:02 PM Updated: 2:49 PM

UPDATE: 

A TENSE situation at an Ipswich school has been resolved. 

Police and paramedics were called to Ipswich State High School just before 1pm today after reports a student was armed with a knife and threatening harm. 

The QT understands that student is now en route to hospital in the company of paramedics after police successfully de-escalated the situation.

EARLIER:

POLICE are negotiating with a student at Ipswich State High School who is believed to be armed with a knife and threatening violence.

Paramedics were called to the school at 12.43pm and an ambulance is on stand by while police work with the school based officer to resolve the situation.

The QT understands while threats of violence or harm have been made, there is no threat to others or the wider community.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich police

