BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car on busy highway

A female has been struck by a car on the Brisbane Valley Hwy. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A FEMALE patient is conscious after she was hit by a car “at a low speed”, according to a Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman.

The patient is currently being tended to by paramedics.

She was reported to have been struck by a vehicle on a Somerset highway on Saturday morning.

Ambulance crews were sent to the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale, at 8.49am and paramedics are still on scene.

On Friday night a patient was hospitalised with leg and chest injuries following a truck and car collision on in Ironbark.

The vehicles crashed on Ironbark Rd and the Brisbane Valley Hwy before 6.40pm.

One patient was rushed to Ipswich Hospital while a second patient was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

