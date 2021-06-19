BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car on busy highway
A FEMALE patient is conscious after she was hit by a car “at a low speed”, according to a Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman.
The patient is currently being tended to by paramedics.
She was reported to have been struck by a vehicle on a Somerset highway on Saturday morning.
Ambulance crews were sent to the Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale, at 8.49am and paramedics are still on scene.
On Friday night a patient was hospitalised with leg and chest injuries following a truck and car collision on in Ironbark.
The vehicles crashed on Ironbark Rd and the Brisbane Valley Hwy before 6.40pm.
One patient was rushed to Ipswich Hospital while a second patient was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.
