A patient is rushed to hospital following a dog attack at Gailes. Pic: file photo

A patient is rushed to hospital following a dog attack at Gailes. Pic: file photo

A PATIENT has been seriously injured during a dog attack at Gailes on Monday evening.



It is understood the incident occurred at a private residence around 5.40pm.

The patient reportedly sustained a significant injury to the arm.

Paramedics have since transported the patient to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

They are listed in a serious but stable condition.

No further details are known at this time.