Agnes Water main beach.
BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Sep 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
Update 5.30pm:

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a man pulled from the beach at Agnes Water earlier this afternoon has died.

The person is believed to be a 65-year-old.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Initial: 

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the Agnes Water main beach where a person has been pulled from the water.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just after 4pm.

Paramedics are currently assessing a patient.

More to come.

