Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

breaking news gladstone car crash gladstone central
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Premium Content Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Education Ipswich schools could benefit from $42 million worth of funding as part of Labor’s huge $1 billion pledge for school infrastructure

        Big employer adds Rolls Royce to repertoire

        Premium Content Big employer adds Rolls Royce to repertoire

        News An agreement between Ipswich facility and jet manufacturer will be a boost for...

        Party’s over: Drink driver flips it in the Valley

        Premium Content Party’s over: Drink driver flips it in the Valley

        News A young woman was caught drink driving after crashing into a tree and flipping in...

        Brazen thieves opt for hot chook on the go

        Premium Content Brazen thieves opt for hot chook on the go

        News An Ipswich teenager was part of a group who stole from a supermarket in broad...