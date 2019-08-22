Menu
The sole occupant of a vehicle has sustained critical injuries after a crash on One Mile Rd in Bundy North.
UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

Geordi Offord
22nd Aug 2019 2:01 PM
UPDATE: AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon. 

The crash happened at 1.50pm on One Mile Rd. 

The car hit a tree before coming to rest on its roof. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attempted to treat the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he died at the scene. 

The road remains open at the moment, but motorists are being urged to drive with caution with emergency services still on scene. 

The forensic crash unit will investigate. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY Crews are responding to what is being reported as a single vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

Crews have been called to One Mile Rd where a patient has sustained critical injuries after hitting a tree.

More to come.

