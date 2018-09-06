Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road.
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road. Dominic Elsome
News

BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM

TRAFFIC is being diverted after a truck's trailer rolled near Gatton.

Emergency services are on the scene after a truck's trailer rolled and spread debris at the Eastern Drive roundabout entrance to the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic heading northbound on Eastern Drive towards Gatton-Esk Road is being diverted along Gatton Laidley Road West.

Emergency services expect to remain at the site for some time yet.

More to come.

crash editors picks trucking warrego highway
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Meet school's newest staff member, Molly the Kelpie

    premium_icon Meet school's newest staff member, Molly the Kelpie

    News Therapy dog to improve student and staff well-being

    • 6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: Research reveals closely-guarded Safe City data

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Research reveals closely-guarded Safe City data

    Council News Ipswich's CCTV network has more than 500 cameras

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:04 AM
    • 1 GaryD17160
    Strap on your baby or borrow one for some Kangatraining fun

    premium_icon Strap on your baby or borrow one for some Kangatraining fun

    Health Drop the baby weight with safe post-natal program starting next week

    • 6th Sep 2018 11:32 AM
    MAP: Where magpies are swooping in Ipswich

    premium_icon MAP: Where magpies are swooping in Ipswich

    Environment Some people have been injured in magpie attacks this spring

    Local Partners