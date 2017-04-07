'SCUMBAGS': New round of utility scammers hit Ipswich

SCAMMERS have been slammed as "scumbags and parasites" after the latest round of rip-off merchants descended on Ipswich.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully's office has been alerted to utility scammers door knocking around Ipswich and pretending to be representing Synergy Energy.

One resident said they had a male scammer come to their door at 10:30am in the morning who was rude, had an iPad and was pretending to type on it.

"I asked where was he from and what is the visit for. Again he looked at his iPad and told me he was going to save me money. I told him I wasn't interested," the resident said.

"He then tried to talk over me and I asked him to leave, he snickered and waited on my porch then decided to go.

"I saw the logo on his shirt and I contacted Synergy Energy and they said they are based in WA (Western Australia) and have nobody door knocking in Queensland they are local to WA only. Be careful! Has been reported."

Cr Tully let rip on the dodgy dealer and said residents should report suspicious scammer-types.

"These scumbags need to face stiff penalties for preying on vulnerable people in the community," he said.

"They are parasites who are ripping people off by claiming to work for legitimate companies.

"This is a warning to all local residents to be wary of door-to-door sellers whose offers seem too good to be true.

"Mostly, the offers from these sorts of conmen are really much too good to be true.

"I encourage people to report any suspicious characters around the suburbs to the Office of Fair Trading."