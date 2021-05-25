BREAKING: Multiple workers caught up in workplace fire

Six people have been caught up in a workplace fire at Wacol.

Six people have been caught up in a workplace fire at Wacol.

TWO people have been taken to hospital in Brisbane following a workplace fire at Wacol.

Multiple crews were called to the business at Industrial Ave and Production St just after 10.30am on Tuesday in response to a large fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said it appeared the blaze first ignited inside a workshop.

It is understood workers reportedly managed to extinguish the blaze prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Police and paramedics are also on the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said six people had been assessed by paramedics, though there are no reports of burns.

She said two patients were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane suffering smoke inhalation.

More people are being treated at the scene and may require transport to hospital.

More to come.