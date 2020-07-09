BREAKING: Multiple vehicle crashes in the region

Wet weather conditions have made the region’s roads dangerous to drive on with multiple vehicle crashes reported this morning.

Emergency services attended to a single vehicle rollover at Ripley this morning

There was single vehicle rollover reported at about 6.50am this morning at Ripley Valley south of Centenary Highway near the developing White Rock estate.

Police, ambulance and paramedics were called to the scene of the rollover, however, no was injured.

Emergency services left the scene at about 7.30am.

Police also received reports of car crash at Springfield Greenbank Arterial at Springfield Central at about 6.50am.

Police attended to the site but found an abandoned vehicle with no one at the scene.

Police are continuing inquiries on this one.

Swanbank Paramedics were at the scene of another single vehicle rollover at Swanbank road also reported at 6.50am this morning.

One patient was transported in a stable condition with minor injuries to St. Andrew’s Hospital.

