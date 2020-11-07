Menu
Smoke from a fire in Ashfield photographed by Tahlia Facer.
Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Nov 2020 1:18 PM
UPDATE: Six appliances are currently at the scene of a vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the crews were currently fighting a cane field fire near the Bundaberg Ring Road at Ashfield.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke

Additional crews are reportedly en route.

 

Earlier: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services currently have one truck at the scene of a reported vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A QFES spokesperson said the truck was assessing the site.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.

