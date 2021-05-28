BREAKING: Multiple crashes across Ipswich roads

At least two crashes were reported in Redbank Plains on Friday morning. Picture: Lillian Watkins

Police are en route to the scene of a collision at Redbank Plains, after receiving reports of a two-car crash at 7am, Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said vehicles were reported to have collided at the corner of Henty Dr and Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

“Police are proceeding,” the spokeswoman said.

It is the second crash reported in the neighbourhood on Friday morning and follows a collision on the Ipswich Motorway at 6am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed but injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a truck.

“Neither of them required assistance so we left the scene,” the spokesman said.

A male was hospitalised after he received burns to his face in a fire at a residential address in Redbank Plains about 8.45pm on Thursday night.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

