BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash on Ipswich Mwy

Emergency crews attend a multi-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank. Pic: file photo.

UP TO three vehicles have collided on an eastbound lane of the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank.

The incident occurred near the Mine St exit about 12.40pm on Thursday.

It is understood the left lane of traffic has been blocked as result.

Paramedics are assessing two male patients.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the pair appeared uninjured.

Police and firefighters are also in attendance.

Minor delays are expected throughout the area.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.