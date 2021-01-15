Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway.
BREAKING: Motorway delays following two-vehicle smash

kaitlyn smith
15th Jan 2021 3:03 PM
EMERGENCY crews are attending a two-vehicle collision on the Ipswich Mwy at Riverview.

The incident occurred on a westbound lane, just before the Warrego Hwy exit, about 3pm.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.

Paramedics and police are currently at the scene.

Reports suggested the left lane of traffic has been blocked as result.

Congestion has reportedly started to reach Mine St at Goodna.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

More to come.

ipswich mwy two vehicle car crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

