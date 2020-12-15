BREAKING: Motorway crash blocks city-bound traffic

Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle incident at Goodna. Pic: file photo

MOTORISTS travelling east into the city this morning could likely face minor delays following a single-vehicle incident at Goodna.

Early reports suggested one vehicle had collided into a guardrail on the Ipswich Mwy, just after the Logan Mwy exit around 8.25am.

It is understood the right lane of traffic travelling east has since been blocked as result.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the area.

QFES and QPS are currently en route to the scene.

More to come.